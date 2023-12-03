Jeremy Hanson dumped as deputy opposition leader in the ACT

Jeremy Hanson has been dumped as the ACT's deputy opposition leader.
He will be replaced by Leanne Castley following a Canberra Liberals party room vote.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee announced the change on Monday morning, saying the decision to spill the position of deputy leader had not been taken lightly.
"Going into an election year, it is more important than ever to have a leadership team that is in lockstep, and I know Leanne will support me 100 per cent and the direction we are taking to win government in 2024," Ms Lee said.
The move will also result in a shuffle of shadow portfolio responsibilities, which the party said would be announced in the coming days.
Mr Hanson, who has aligned himself with conservatives in the party, had been at odds with Ms Lee over a recent ballot for the party's president at an annual general meeting last month.
Members voted in favour of an empty chair to dump conservative president John Cziesla, although the result has now been challenged.
Party insiders also say Mr Hanson's position had become untenable after he took public positions at odds with Ms Lee.
Mr Hanson had supported federal intervention over the Calvary hospital takeover earlier this year.
Mr Hanson, who was elected in 2008, led the Canberra Liberals to the 2016 election and then was elected deputy leader in February 2022 after Giulia Jones resigned.
"I think people play into those sort of games, but at the end of the day as a team of nine members, we're all Liberals, we're all committed to Canberra," Mr Hanson said of factional differences when he was elected deputy leader.
After the 2020 election loss, Mr Hanson had contested a party room vote to become leader but lost to Ms Lee.
Ms Lee thanked Mr Hanson and said she was looking forward to working with Ms Castley.
"Leanne brings a unique set of skills and experience to the deputy leader role and I have no doubt she will be a terrific asset for me and the entire Canberra Liberals team," Ms Lee said.
Ms Castley, who holds a seat in Yerrabi and was elected in 2020, said she looked forward to taking on the role and supporting Ms Lee in the lead up to the 2024 election.
"I will hit the ground running and I am excited to work with the entire team in this new role," Ms Castley said in a statement issued by the party on Monday.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.