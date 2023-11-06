The Canberra Times
Canberra Liberals' Elizabeth Lee looks to Canberra's suburban heartland in early 2024 election pitch

By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:38pm
The ACT's Opposition Leader has put suburban Canberra at the heart of an opening gambit for the 2024 territory election.

