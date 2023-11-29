Libs' empty chair vote appealed as president John Cziesla stays on

A conservative Canberra Liberals powerbroker who was sensationally dumped as party president in favour of an empty chair will remain in the job while an appeal is considered.
John Cziesla, a long-time ally of former senator Zed Seselja, lost a ballot for the party's president position at an annual general meeting last Tuesday.
More than 120 party members voted for an empty chair over Mr Cziesla, who received 117 votes, and had held the position since 2017.
Mr Cziesla is understood not to have had the support of Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee but was backed by Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson.
However, Mr Cziesla will remain as interim president while the party considers appeals lodged against the vote.
Canberra Liberals party director Kieran Douglas wrote to members on Wednesday afternoon to inform them an appeals subcommittee had been established by the outgoing management committee, which was dominated by conservatives.
While Mr Cziesla was a member of the outgoing management committee, he did not participate in the meeting that decided to establish an appeals subcommittee.
"The appeals subcommittee will make a final decision regarding the internal party ballot and members will be notified of the outcome when the appeal process has concluded," Mr Douglas wrote in an email seen by The Canberra Times.
The appeal against the result at the annual general meeting is understood to be broad.
The party's constitution sets out five grounds for appeal, including evidence of vote fraud or tampering, vote counting was inconsistent with the constitution, the meeting was not notified correctly, members were charged to attend the meeting, or qualified members were excluded.
No other elected positions have been appealed, and all others elected at the meeting have immediately taken up their management committee roles.
While party members had described last Tuesday's annual meeting as chaotic and fractious, Mr Douglas said it demonstrated the party's strength in having "so many talented and accomplished individuals that seek to represent the party in leadership positions".
Party members who were present at the meeting described it as a strong endorsement of a more moderate vision for the party, despite not electing a moderate president.
The party has long been dominated by its conservative flank, however insiders say the departure of Mr Seselja, who has moved over the border and lost a NSW Senate preselection battle, has allowed the party to begin moving towards the centre.
"It was the turning of the tide," one party member present at the annual general meeting said. "This is a huge denunciation of the angry Zed mob."
Another member present said it was "hugely significant" and an indication the party has shifted and is prepared to back Elizabeth Lee as Liberal leader.
Mr Douglas urged party members to show unity as it prepared to contest two elections.
"Our territory election is only 325 days away and a federal election can be called anytime from late August next year. Both campaigns will be tightly contested and require the support of all members if we are to achieve success," he said.
