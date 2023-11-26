Liberals choose candidate to fill Senate vacancy

Former ACT senator Zed Seselja has congratulated his rival Dave Sharma on being preselected to fill the Liberal Party's NSW federal Senate vacancy.
Mr Sharma, a former member for Wentworth, was voted up by NSW Liberals on Sunday afternoon, dashing Mr Seselja's hopes to return to Parliament.
"He's a very impressive individual and a decent bloke who I know will bring a lot to the role of senator," Mr Seselja told The Canberra Times.
"He has deep foreign policy expertise which is particularly valuable at a time of significant international turmoil."
A former Australian ambassador to Israel, Mr Sharma is a member of the party's moderate faction, and is understood to have received a majority of 295 votes just before 5pm.
Former NSW transport minister Andrew Constance, who was thought to be the moderate faction's leading candidate, trailed him on 205 votes, according to a Liberal Party source.
Meanwhile, Mr Seselja's bid to return to the Senate was over when he received 155 votes.
The preselection battle was prompted by Ms Payne's retirement from the Senate in September, with NSW Liberal party members gathering from Sunday morning into the afternoon, to hear pitches from a long list of candidates.
Mr Seselja threw his hat into the ring for the coveted spot in October, after losing his seat in the 2022 federal election to independent David Pocock.
In an unlisted YouTube campaign video, released earlier this month, he announced his family would join "the exodus out of Canberra into regional NSW", and move to Queanbeyan.
The 46-year-old conservative had emerged as the Liberal right candidate, declaring he would focus on immigration numbers, cancel culture, and "the woke indoctrination of our kids" if he was selected.
NSW senator Andrew Bragg said that Mr Sharma will "be an outstanding senator".
Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley welcomed Mr Sharma to the Liberal's federal senate team, saying that his career will see him bring "a unique perspective to the Australian Senate".
"Dave Sharma is a fitting replacement for my good friend and trusted colleague of more than two decades ... Marise Payne," she said.
"Dave's keen foreign policy intellect will be particularly welcome given we are in the most dangerous set of geopolitical circumstances since the Second World War."
Over the past 20 years, Dave has sat in the Oval Office with American presidents, helped to broker international peace agreements and has first-hand experience on-the-ground in Israel as a former Ambassador - all vital experiences which put him in good stead to make a lofty contribution as a Senator for New South Wales.
"In an apparent nod to the Liberal Party's urgent need to widen its support base, Ms Ley said that "Dave has always understood that the Liberal Party is a 50 percent plus one party, which means to win the next election, we need to present an attractive policy offering to a broad coalition of different demographics".
"As families and businesses continue to suffer the consequences of Anthony Albanese's broken promises on cheaper electricity prices and cheaper mortgages, Dave's work as part of our Senate team will help us regain the trust and support of people living in NSW."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.