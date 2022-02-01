Jeremy Hanson elected as new ACT Deputy Opposition Leader

news, act-politics, jeremy hanson, elizabeth lee, canberra liberals, giulia jones, deputy leader, act politics, act opposition, spill

Jeremy Hanson will be the new ACT Deputy Opposition Leader, following the shock resignation of Giulia Jones. Mr Hanson, a former opposition leader, was elected unopposed by the Canberra Liberals party room on Tuesday morning. The resignation of Mrs Jones also prompted a reshuffle within the party, with the former deputy also losing the shadow health portfolio to Leanne Castley. But despite Mr Hanson's elevation being heralded as a win for moderates within the Liberals, political opponents have been quick to attack the new deputy's "conservative values". Mr Hanson previously served as the ACT opposition leader from 2013 to 2016. He resigned from the leadership following the Canberra Liberals' 2016 election defeat. In that election, the opposition campaigned heavily against light rail. After the 2020 election loss, Mr Hanson contested a party room vote to become leader but lost to Ms Lee. Mr Hanson was asked about further leadership ambitions on Tuesday, but he said he felt the deputy role was a good fit. "I just want to contribute to the Canberra Liberals team," he said. "This is my 14th year [as a member], I'm passionate about it and I think this is a good role for me. "I'm just happy to contribute in any role and my colleagues have chosen that I'm the right fit for deputy." The elevation of Mr Hanson will represent a shift for the party, as both he and Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee are moderates. Ms Lee was asked about the chances for a Liberal government under two moderate leaders. She said this would represent a change for the leadership team. "I think we had a very good team as Giulia and I as the first all-female leadership team in the ACT, and I'm very proud of everything that we achieved in our time," she said. "On saying that, I think Jeremy brings, of course, brings a difference to the leadership team, and I look forward to working with him." Mr Hanson played down the factional differences involved in the deputy leadership change. "I think people play into those sort of games, but at the end of the day as a team of nine members, we're all Liberals, we're all committed to Canberra," he said. However, Chief Minister Andrew Barr argued that Mr Hanson was actually conservative. "I welcome Mr Hanson's return, if anything, it demonstrates a new found commitment to recycling on the Liberals part," he said. "Mr Hanson's conservative values have been on display in his previous term as a political leader in the ACT. "His vehement opposition to light rail won't be forgotten, and neither will his petty snipes at Canberra students protesting for action and on climate change." Mr Barr also claimed there would be more leadership reshuffles in the Canberra Liberals before the end of this term. A shadow cabinet reshuffle will see Ms Lee abandon her role as shadow attorney-general, with Peter Cain to now take on the role. Ms Lee will also take on energy and emissions reduction, as Ms Castley moves to the shadow health portfolio. Ms Lee said she moved Mrs Jones out of health due to her desire to spend more time with her family. "There's no doubt health is a massive portfolio, and especially in the last few years," she said. "With Giulia's desire to spend more time with her family and the toll that the last two years have had on her and her family ... I thought it was only fair that I didn't continue to leave health with her." Mrs Jones quit the deputy leader role on Monday, with the mother-of-six saying she wanted to be able to support her family.' "Like so many Canberrans, I have felt very keenly the ongoing pressures of the coronavirus, a situation that will remain volatile and uncertain for some time to come," Mrs Jones said in a statement on Monday. "As the mother of a large family, I want to provide them with the support they need and deserve." But The Canberra Times also understands there have been a number of disagreements between Mrs Jones and Ms Lee in recent months. MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: Speaking on Monday, Mr Barr suggested there had been a "very significant relationship breakdown" between the pair. Ms Lee hit back, accusing Mr Barr of engaging in "gutter politics". The Opposition Leader doubled down in her criticism on Tuesday, accusing the Chief Minister of being out of touch. "We have a very hardworking mother of six children, who has been through a hugely challenging time dealing with the pandemic as the health spokesperson for the opposition," she said. "This, once again, goes to show the complete lack of touch that the Chief Minister has in understanding the enormous toll that the COVID 19 pandemic has had, and is continuing to have, on Canberra families." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

