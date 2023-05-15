The chief executive officer Martin Bowles had been in discussions with the government about the provision of hospital services in the north of Canberra but had not heard from the government for six months, "I heard nothing effectively and then I got a call to say, 'Can you come in on Monday, the minister wants to talk'. I turn up and she says, 'I'm introducing legislation that will compulsorily acquire your land and buildings and will also terminate the contract you have in place'."