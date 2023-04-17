The ACT's Deputy Opposition Leader has said a Voice to Parliament would institutionalise racial division in the Constitution, the most senior Canberra Liberal to take a stand.
Jeremy Hanson said the proposed change would be significant and he believed no group of "unelected Australians should ever wield such legal and political power".
"My suspicion is that the Voice is being presented as some utopian panacea, to solve the great disadvantage faced by Indigenous Australians, but will not actually progress closing the gap," Mr Hanson wrote in an opinion piece for City News published on Monday.
Mr Hanson, a former party Indigenous affairs spokesman, said he believed the Voice would "diminish the power" of Indigenous members of federal parliament.
"The solutions to the undeniable disadvantage faced by some, but certainly not all, Indigenous Australians are in my view not to be found by creating race-based constitutional division," he wrote.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee in March said Canberra Liberals would not take a position on the Voice and instead allow its elected members to have a free vote.
Ms Lee, who is now on maternity leave, did not offer her own position on the referendum.
Former Liberal NSW premier Dominic Perrottet and Liberal Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff both indicated support for the Voice.
Julian Leeser, the federal opposition spokesman on Indigenous Australians, quit the federal Liberal front bench last week after his party decided to oppose the Voice.
If the Voice referendum succeeds, the make-up of the body would be determined by Parliament and could be amended by future governments.
The Voice would have no veto power on decisions of parliament.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
