Canberrans experiencing rental stress can apply for financial assistance from the ACT government from Monday, as part of the rent relief fund.
Community organisation Care, which helps people on low to moderate incomes, or those experiencing hardship financially, will provide one-off grants for up to four weeks of rent until $2,500 is reached.
The money will be paid directly to the landlord or the grantor.
"The fund will provide short-term support for people experiencing financial stress or hardship in the ACT's private rental sector," Mr Rattenbury said.
"The fund is one way we are supporting vulnerable Canberrans and easing the stress for households worrying where next week's rent will come from."
The fund will be available until June 30, 2024.
To qualify for the fund, individuals or households will have to be putting more than 30 per cent of their income towards rent, and have liquid assets of $5,000 or less, excluding their super.
Grant applicants must also have a gross household incoming at or below $54,643 for the first adult, $57,474 for sole parents, with each additional adult's incoming at $20,905 or less, and each child $18,127 or below.
Despite being a one-off payment, Mr Rattenbury said Care would assist those still impacted by financial stress through their other programs offered.
Data revealed earlier this month showed Canberra's rent had stabilised after continuous growth since September 2019.
But with rents still coming in at a median of $690 a week, it is only a small relief to current Canberra tenants.
Minister for Housing and Suburban Development Yvette Berry said the government is still aiming to support Canberrans with the rising costs of living.
"Alongside the rent relief fund, the ACT government is releasing more land, growing and renewing public housing, and reforming the Territory Plan to ensure more housing options for future Canberrans," she said.
"A secure home is a foundation for people's wellbeing. We know that the cost of housing can be a significant pressure for some households, and this additional support will go to those who need it most."
A similar grant was available during the pandemic, with approximately 700 applications lodged at the time, Mr Rattenbury told ABC Radio Canberra.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
