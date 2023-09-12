What are the changes to the ACT's planning system?

The ACT needs more homes and the territory government has outlined a new territory plan that could chart the path to adding up to nearly 150,000 homes over the next three decades.
But will the government be able to achieve this? And what exactly does the territory's new planning system say?
Dual occupancies are already allowed on RZ1-zoned blocks greater than 800 square metres but they are not allowed to be subdivided and sold off separately. This will change under the new system.
Separate unit titling will be allowed on blocks where the second dwelling is no larger than 120 square metres. There will also be rules governing tree coverage and soft landscaping requirements.
Blocks where there already are two houses will be able to apply, via a development application, to have the block subdivided provided they meet the requirements.
But a fee will need to be paid for the subdivision and this could be up to $250,000 in some blocks in inner Canberra.
The changes will also allow two-storey apartments on RZ2 blocks. Under the current plan, only townhouses are allowed on these blocks.
The district strategies have outlined the potential for between 117,800 and 148,500 dwellings over the next three decades but it does not mean all will be built. The ACT government has determined it will need an extra 100,000 homes by 2050 to house the growing population.
Most of the new dwellings will be built in already developed areas of the territory, hence the changes to RZ1 and RZ2 blocks.
The majority of the new properties will be in Belconnen with the potential for about 30,000 new dwellings to be built. The district will have a combination of infill and greenfield development. Some of the key development sites include Ginninderry, Lawson, Kippax Fair, the CSIRO Ginninderra site and the Australian Institute of Sport precinct.
Between 20,000 and 24,000 new homes will be built in the Molonglo Valley, one of the few new greenfield areas in Canberra.
Canberra's inner north and the city could have 14,500 to 25,500 properties, which would mostly come from urban infill. Woden is expected to have between 21,000 to 23,500 new dwellings.
Tuggeranong has space for 16,350 to 18,500 dwellings and the inner south could have between 8000 to 13,500 dwellings.
Gungahlin has been among one of the fastest growing regions in Australia over the past decade but its growth is expected to slow greatly with space for only about an extra 6500 dwellings.
Weston Creek will have between 4500 to 5500 dwellings.
This will be referred to a committee.
The new territory plan is able to be implemented as the ACT government passed a new planning act earlier this year. The plan and district strategies will help govern how this new act works.
The ACT government has dropped pre-development application consultations, which were required for larger developments. Under this process, a developer was required to go to the public for advice before submitting their development application. This was outlined in the planning act.
Under the new system, significant developments will be required to have an extra 10 days of consultation.
The planning authority will also have the ability to inform a developer if they plan to reject their development prior to handing down their decision. This would give a developer the ability to make changes without having to resubmit a new application. But this is entirely within the planning authority's discretion and won't apply in all circumstances.
Before submitting an application, a developer will have to follow design guides from the government.
