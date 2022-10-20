The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lawson Defence Housing proposal proceeds in environmental approval process

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:19am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Oakey, Geoff Robertson and Rainer Rehwinkel at Lawson North. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Defence Housing's Lawson North proposal is now under environmental assessment, after environmental groups' appeal to have development deemed unacceptable was ignored by the Commonwealth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.