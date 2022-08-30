A defence housing proposal in Belconnen would more than double existing housing allowances for the area, with the extent of adverse impacts to native flora, fauna and heritage currently under assessment.
Defence Housing Australia has submitted plans for federal environmental approval of its Lawson North project, which includes the development of more than 47 hectares of land.
The territory plan currently allows for approximately 22.5 hectares of the former Belconnen Naval Transmitting Station to be developed. Defence will push the National Capital Authority for an amendment.
The proposal would see a mix of low-density and medium-density residential development and some larger multi-unit terrace and large blocks totalling 443 residential land lots.
The area slated for development contains known or potential habitat for a number of threatened fauna species, including the golden sun moth, superb parrot, striped legless lizard and grey-headed flying fox.
Removal of 15.8 hectares of under-threat natural temperate grassland and a small area of grassy woodland has been proposed for the project, scheduled to commence in 2025.
The developers have also acknowledged direct impact to the roads network through increased traffic, with upgrades to the Stockman Avenue/Wanderlight Avenue and Baldwin Drive/Telegraphist Street intersections required.
"There is likely to be a significant impact on the whole of the environment as the proposed action would include the partial demolition and physical removal of characteristic elements of the former BNTS [Belconnen Naval Transmitting Station] site," according to the application.
"Direct impacts are likely to occur from demolition and removal of many of the cultural plantings, the masonry entry gates and piers, the two tennis courts and driveways, roadways and gutters.
"It would result in the permanent and irreversible removal of fabric that demonstrates and represents the early history of the site and its use as a Naval Village during Canberra's establishment. The project would see residences constructed on previously undeveloped land."
While federal Labor members acknowledged aspects of the proposal were concerning ahead of the 2022 election, Helen Oakey, Conservation Council ACT region executive director, has called for a commitment to veto the development.
Ms Oakey said Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Veterans' Affairs Assistant Minister Matt Thistlethwaite, who is responsible for defence housing, should scrap the proposal and protect the biodiversity of the region.
"If this was a rainforest, proponents would understand that they are actually building over what is nationally protected and critically-endangered habitat and it would be unacceptable," she said.
Ms Oakey said, by building about 135 defence dwellings and the rest for the public, Defence Housing Australia were subsidising their provision for personnel at the expense of Canberra's environment.
"They're proposing to put additional freestanding houses around the edges of the site that will be sold to Canberrans," she said.
"Those houses will be built over natural temperate grassland areas."
While Commonwealth development approval is now pending, a separate application will likely be required for infrastructure, including water, telecommunications and sewerage on surrounding land belonging to the ACT government.
Ms Gallagher and Mr Keogh have been contacted for comment.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
