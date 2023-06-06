The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Amended planning laws pass as focus shifts to new territory plan, district strategies

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman, left, with Chief Planner Ben Ponton in March 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman, left, with Chief Planner Ben Ponton in March 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The government's focus will now shift to finalising the precise plans and technical specifications needed to launch a new outcomes-focused planning system, after laws were passed to overhaul the way developments are approved in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.