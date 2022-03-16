news, act-politics,

The ACT's proposed new planning act drops controversial "call in" powers, but the government will still be able to bypass regular development application procedures when it wants to. The long-awaited exposure draft bill on the new planning act has been unveiled, with the territory's planning officials to place a greater emphasis on project outcomes. There will also be specific plans for each of Canberra's districts. A new territory plan will be created as part of the act and the planning and land authority will be renamed the Territory Planning Authority. New powers would allow the ACT's planning minister to determine "territory priority projects", which would allow development application approvals to be expedited. This will replace the existing call in powers, which allow the minister to effectively bypass the development application process and prevent challenges to projects. A policy overview paper of the new act said the power could be used for projects at the scale of light rail, the Canberra Hospital Expansion, schools and critical public housing. The government has used call-in powers on similar projects in recent years. Certain criteria must be met in order for the planning minister to declare a "territory priority project". The proposed project must be critical infrastructure, provide a significant benefit to Canberrans, be time-critical and there must be significant public consultation. If the planning minister has deemed a project to be a priority then the minister must inform the public of the intention and open it for public consultation. It is not known how many developments the government will deem priority projects. The new bill will drop the controversial ministerial "call-in" powers, which allow the planning minster to expedite the approval of an already-lodged development application. The "territory priority project" power will replace this power. The main difference is that the planning minister would need to determine the priority project prior to a development application being lodged. The chief planner would also be the final authority on the approval, not the minister. "The power is proposed to provide the government and community with certainty that specified projects will not be subject to the delays, costs and uncertainties that are associated with third-party merit review and Supreme Court appeals," the policy overview document said. "The proposed power recognises that important government projects undertaken to deliver public infrastructure and facilities, and limited private projects of public benefit, may justify a level of prioritisation in terms of time and a slight departure from the usual balance of competing considerations. However, compliance with the territory plan should be required in all cases." Within the act, there will also be specific plans for eight identified districts in Canberra: Belconnen, Gungahlin, Molonglo Valley, North Canberra, South Canberra, Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and Woden Valley. But the act would also allow for other districts to be developed in the future. The specific district-level plans will be revealed later in the year. "Through district-level planning we can identify those areas of value, and those areas where growth and change need to occur, and tailor provisions in the planning system to implement those the planning strategy at the district-scale and give effect to the object of the act," the policy review said. A requirement for pre-development application consultations on certain projects will be also removed, with the review saying the process does not add any value. The policy overview document said the issues raised in the pre-development application consultation often remained when the application was officially lodged. "While pre-DA consultation is proposed to be removed, there will be significant improvements to the transparency of processes throughout the planning bill," the policy overview document said. "These include application documents for territory plan amendments and DA processes being proactively published on the planning website, and improvements to strategic and spatial planning processes, through district strategies, to provide greater clarity about how areas may change and evolve in the future." MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: Planning Minister Mick Gentleman said the bill would set a framework for a simpler planning system focused on outcomes and not prescriptive development rules. "Clear provisions for achieving these outcomes in the bill will support a reformed planning system that encourages the right type of investment and development, rather than impose barriers," he said. Mr Gentleman said the bill had proposed a number of key changes but also retained features of the current system. "The draft planning bill has been developed in consultation with community and industry stakeholders - including targeted engagement throughout 2021 - to discuss and test key policy issues within the legislation," he said. "With public consultation on the draft bill open for three months, we want to capture feedback from the community and industry more widely on the proposed policy positions." The ACT planning system has been under review for more than two years. The review determined that a new planning act was necessary to improve the system. ACT chief planner Ben Ponton said last year that developers were given a "clear pathway" in the current planning system. "As a result of a very rules-based system, people are just going through and ticking off each of the rules," Mr Ponton said in an estimates hearing. The exposure draft bill will be opened for public comment for three months from March 16 to June 15, 2022. The new planning bill is expected to be introduced into the Legislative Assembly later in the year.

