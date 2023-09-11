The Canberra Times
Canberran's react to new zoning changes

By Jess Hollingsworth
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
The ACT government has changed the zoning rules in the biggest shake up in the city's planning system since self-government. The changes will apply on all larger blocks across Canberra's suburbs, of which there are almost 45,000. The new rules would make it easier to build second dwellings in Canberra's older and more established areas.

