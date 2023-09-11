Ian H writes: This has to be the most flagged planning rule change in ACT history - despite the pretend consultation process. The biggest impact of this change to RZ1 will not be a second dwelling built in the backyard because the existing house is in the way. The developments will be a knockdown/rebuilds with the existing house replaced by unaffordable 2-storey townhouses with basement car parking. Although no car parking is a possibility. Is this change to housing design rules another missed opportunity? Facing a declared climate emergency the new rules should require all housing built from today be carbon neutral and climate resilient. Can't wait to see if the new rules address our future and make a contribution to the planet.

