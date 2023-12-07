Hanson dumped from shadow cabinet

Former ACT deputy opposition leader Jeremy Hanson has been dumped from the territory's shadow cabinet following a reshuffle prompted by his demotion.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee revealed a new-look shadow cabinet on Thursday afternoon while also relegating two members to the backbench.
Mr Hanson was dumped as deputy leader following a spill of the position earlier this week. Leanne Castley was elected by the party room as the new deputy.
The former deputy was also a former opposition leader, who led the Canberra Liberals in their 2016 election loss. He is the longest-serving MLA in the opposition.
Along with being deputy, Mr Hanson held the shadow ministries of education, police and veteran affairs.
Ms Lee will take on the education portfolio, a role she previously held in the last Assembly term.
Liberals member for Ginninderra Elizabeth Kikkert has also been shafted to the opposition's backbench. Mrs Kikkert was the Liberals' spokeswoman for corrections, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs and families.
It will be the first time this Assembly term where not all opposition members have held a shadow ministry.
Ms Castley will retain the health and business portfolio but will also take on families and community services and the prevention of domestic and family violence.
James Milligan will receive the police and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs portfolios.
Mark Parton will be the spokesman for corrections.
Nicole Lawder, who will retire at the end of the term, will retain her shadow ministries including city services, seniors, women, arts and environment but all of these will now have an assistant minister.
Ms Lee said she believed she had assembled a team she could trust to put forward an alternate government for Canberra ahead of the election.
"Whilst Jeremy and Elizabeth will not serve in the Shadow Cabinet, they remain important members of the Canberra Liberals party room and will no doubt continue to be strong voices for their communities in their electorates," she said.
"With less than a year until the election, my team and I look forward to continuing to have positive conversations with the community as we put forward our vision for a better Canberra."
Canberra Liberals shadow ministries:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.