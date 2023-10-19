The Canberra Times
Canberra Liberal MLA Nicole Lawder to retire from politics at 2024 ACT Legislative Assembly election

By Jasper Lindell
October 20 2023 - 10:00am
Nicole Lawder, a moderate Liberal figure who has represented southern Canberra in the Legislative Assembly for a decade and campaigned strongly for a more accessible city, will retire from politics at the next election.

