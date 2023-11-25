The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

CIT's stood-down CEO gets a pay rise as institute awaits findings

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 26 2023 - 9:01am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Institute of Technology's chief executive has received a pay rise, despite spending almost a year-and-a-half on paid leave, while the Integrity Commission examines the institute's contracts with a "complexity and systems thinker".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.