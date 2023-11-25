CIT's stood-down CEO gets a pay rise as institute awaits findings

The Canberra Institute of Technology's chief executive has received a pay rise, despite spending almost a year-and-a-half on paid leave, while the Integrity Commission examines the institute's contracts with a "complexity and systems thinker".
Leanne Cover was granted a 3.5 per cent pay rise in July by the territory's independent remuneration tribunal, increasing her annual remuneration by more than $11,500 each year.
The total remuneration package for the institute's chief executive is now worth $373,061 a year.
The Integrity Commission is examining the institute's contracts worth more than $8.5 million with companies owned by a "complexity and systems thinker".
Ms Cover stood aside in June last year and remains on paid leave, which the institute's board chair, Kate Lundy, said was found to be the appropriate way to "allow procedural fairness to unfold".
Asked how much it had cost the institute to pay Ms Cover and interim chief executive Christine Robertson, Ms Lundy took the question on notice in an annual reports inquiry hearing on Friday.
Ms Lundy was unable to say how long the institute would be required to pay the wages of two chief executive officers.
"I can't answer that question. I think we're all hopeful that the Integrity Commission is drawing their investigation to a close and we'll hear soon," Ms Lundy said.
"I'm sure the Integrity Commission is very aware of the challenging situation this extended period of time has put CIT in. That said, we also, in the very first instance, respect completely the Integrity Commission's role in investigating this as they see fit.
"We're all hoping we will hear from them soon."
The Integrity Commission will soon reveal its first findings from an investigation into the Canberra Institute of Technology, which was sparked after it awarded more than $8.5 million of contracts to companies owned by "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.
Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC said an interim report had been provided to those required by law to have an opportunity to comment on the findings before they are made public.
"It has to remain confidential for obvious reasons, because the findings must necessarily remain sensitive until procedural fairness is completed," Mr Adams told a Legislative Assembly inquiry on November 13.
The interim report had been provided to about 35 people, who will have six weeks in which to comment on the findings.
"The issues, as you can appreciate just from the general publicity are substantial," Mr Adams said.
Mr Adams refused to be drawn on whether the publication of the first report from the investigation would determine the fate of Ms Cover.
"I don't think I should say one way or another," he said.
Ms Robertson, the institute's interim chief executive, could remain in the role for another two years while the Integrity Commission investigation continues.
Ms Robertson was entitled to an additional relocation allowance, worth $55,000 over the course of a year, to cover the costs associated with travel from her home in Melbourne to Canberra. The institute has previously said Ms Robertson is in Canberra each week.
