The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr defends size limit on ACT dual occupancy RZ1 rules

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 9 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has challenged the idea 120 square metres is too small for a home, saying it's "enormous" for two people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.