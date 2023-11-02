The Canberra Times
ASIC disqualifies Paul Hamilton, former 3 Property Group 13 director

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:37am, first published November 2 2023 - 2:57pm
A Canberra developer has been disqualified from managing companies for two years after he agreed to act as a director to allow other directors to maintain their credit scores and continue running other companies.

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

