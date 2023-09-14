ACT Greens to bring forward debate on lowering the voting age

The ACT Greens will bring forward debate next week on a bill to lower the territory's voting age to 16, despite an inquiry recommending the bill not pass.
Greens backbenchers Johnathan Davis and Andrew Braddock introduced the bill to the territory's parliament in late-2021.
The proposed law would make it compulsory for 16 and 17 year olds to vote in ACT elections but it would not apply to federal elections.
The Greens said time was running out to pass the legislation before next year's territory election.
"The Greens are bringing forward the voices of mature, informed young Canberrans who are telling us they want to have a say on the local decisions that impact them greatly," Mr Davis said.
"Young people are disproportionately affected by the decisions we make in the Assembly. They are inheriting a planet, economy and living conditions in urgent need of repair, and they deserve a say."
Mr Braddock said the neuroscience demonstrated that 16- and 17-year-olds had the maturity to vote.
"We've been working through every barrier raised with us about this reform, to keep the focus on enhancing our local democracy," he said.
But the ACT government and ACT Labor had indicated they would consider lowering the compulsory voting age however, an inquiry into the Greens' bill said it should not pass.
The standing committee on justice and community safety said it was concerned lowering the voting age would expose people aged under 18 to criminal offences and the possible mental health and wellbeing impacts on young people required to vote.
"The committee is concerned that the potential positive impacts of lowering the voting age, described in overseas research journals, will not automatically translate to the ACT context as they arose in jurisdictions with voluntary voting schemes," the committee's report said.
The ACT Electoral Commission remains adamantly opposed to lowering the territory's voting age, having previously argued there were overwhelming costs and disadvantages which would outweigh any benefits.
