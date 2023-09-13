Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee has hit out at her federal counterparts over their attempt to overrule the ACT's drug decriminalisation laws.
The federal Coalition will introduce a bill on Thursday to overturn the territory's government's new drug laws which will decriminalise the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. The laws are set to come into place next month.
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he was "totally shocked and dismayed" at the laws and said the laws beggared belief. Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash will introduce the bill to the federal Senate.
But Ms Lee, who is the ACT's opposition leader, said she did not agree with the move.
"The Canberra Liberals will always stand up for territory rights and I am very concerned about any step to diminish that," she said.
"I do not agree with this action taken by the federal Coalition to seek to overturn legislation that was passed by the ACT Assembly.
The Canberra Liberals are against the decriminalisation laws and have pledged to overturn this if they win next year's territory election.
"At the time this bill was debated, the Canberra Liberals strongly fought against its introduction. We did not support the legislation then; and we do not support it now and we have committed to repealing this law in government," Ms Lee said.
"The only way to get this law overturned is to vote the Barr-Rattenbury government out at the next ACT election, not having federal intervention into ACT laws."
Ms Lee said she has written to Mr Dutton, Ms Cash and Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who will run the case for the bill when it comes to the house, to express her "serious concerns".
The ACT's deputy opposition leader Jeremy Hanson has been strongly against the territory's drug decriminalisation.
Earlier this year, Mr Hanson supported a motion from Queensland Liberal National senator Matt Canavan calling for a Senate inquiry into the takeover of Calvary hospital.
