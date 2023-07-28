The Canberra Times
ACT Greens' Johnathan Davis releases bill for two-year rent freeze in capital

Updated July 28 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:00pm
The ACT Greens have released a bill to freeze rents in the territory for two years but Chief Minister Andrew Barr has already ruled out the measure.

