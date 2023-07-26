The ACT government has attacked a federal bill into the Calvary takeover as "inappropriate", "unnecessary" and said the act would impinge on the right to the territory's self-determination.
The territory government has put forward its views in a submission to a federal parliamentary inquiry into a bill from a federal opposition member to compel an ACT government inquiry into the controversial takeover.
The submission said an attempt to force an inquiry into the compulsory acquisition of the Bruce public hospital failed to take into account the accountability mechanisms of the ACT's system of government.
The bill was also "inconsistent" with the Self-Government Act, the government has said.
"The Self-Government Amendment Bill ignores and purports to override these normal activities of the government of the ACT," the submission said.
"It would direct 'the government of the territory', which is undefined, to undertake an 'inquiry', of unknown power, scope and authority, into legislation enacted by the Legislative Assembly and to which its ordinary processes remain applicable."
Queensland Liberal National Party senator Matt Canavan introduced the bill to the Senate last month, following backlash against the move to takeover the Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
The running of the hospital, now known as North Canberra Hospital, was taken over by Canberra Health Services earlier this month.
The government passed legislation in May to compulsorily acquire the hospital. The government said it made the decision after negotiations over the future of the hospital broke down.
The government has also attempted to justify its decision by saying it would better integrate the territory's health system.
There are plans to build a new $1 billion public hospital on the site.
These views have been put forward in the territory government's submission.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Calvary pursued legal action against the ACT government over the compulsory acquisition in the Supreme Court but this was unsuccessful.
The federal opposition was against the move and called on the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter, however, Anthony Albanese backed the move.
Senator Canavan initially attempted to establish a Senate inquiry into the forced takeover but was unsuccessful. But the inquiry into the Self-Government Amendment bill has been accused of being a federal Senate inquiry "by stealth".
The federal Greens controversially combined with the Coalition to refer Senator Canavan's bill to a Senate committee.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr wrote, in a letter attached to the submission, the government's takeover of the hospital would deliver a "more efficient" and "effective" health system.
He also said it infringed on the territory's right to self-determination.
"The Self-Government Amendment Bill impinges on both the parliamentary processes and the right to self-determination of the ACT," Mr Barr's letter said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.