The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary bill 'inappropriate' and impinges on self-determination, Andrew Barr says

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has attacked a federal bill into the Calvary takeover as "inappropriate", "unnecessary" and said the act would impinge on the right to the territory's self-determination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.