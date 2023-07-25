ACT sets sights on 300,000 local jobs by 2030 in new target

The ACT would have 300,000 jobs by 2030, under a new target set by the territory government.
About 265,000 people are currently employed in the ACT, figures released in June by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.
The government in August 2020 set a jobs target of 250,000 positions by 2025, but reached the target two years early.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the diversification of Canberra's jobs market was making the territory budget more sustainable.
"With the post-COVID recovery well under way, the ACT government will now focus on the growth and diversification of our local jobs market by supporting the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs over the coming years," Mr Barr said in a statement.
"There will be new jobs in our local construction industry, with more housing and more public infrastructure in the territory's forward budget estimates. The recently announced National Capital Investment Framework with the Commonwealth government will also boost our local infrastructure market.
"Tourism, hospitality and higher education are three major employers in the territory, and the government is continuing to partner with these sectors to support their continued growth."
Mr Barr said the territory's public service would also grow, including extra health staff for new and expanded hospitals and more teachers across public schools.
"Revenue from payroll tax now surpasses general rates as the territory's highest area of own source revenue at 30.6 per cent. The government's budget position improved by more than $400 million over four years in the 2023-24 budget," he said.
"Progressive tax reform will continue to ensure our budget remains sustainable and helps to meet the needs of a growing population, requiring more essential community services."
The original 250,000 jobs by 2025 target was set in August 2020 as part of a post-COVID economic recovery plan. At the time, total employment in the ACT was 233,400 people after a pre-pandemic high of 238,300 jobs.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
