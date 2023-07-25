The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT sets sights on 300,000 local jobs by 2030 in new target

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT would have 300,000 jobs by 2030, under a new target set by the territory government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.