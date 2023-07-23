The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Patrick Hollingworth sues Canberra Institute of Technology for $3.4m in ACT Supreme Court civil case

Hannah Neale
Lucy Bladen
By Hannah Neale, and Lucy Bladen
July 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CIT and Patrick Hollingworth, inset. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Twitter
CIT and Patrick Hollingworth, inset. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Twitter

A "complexity and systems thinker" is suing the Canberra Institute of Technology for almost $3.4 million, alleging the institute breached an agreement when it suspended a two-year contract for nearly $5 million of work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.