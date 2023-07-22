The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Labor members vote to support four-day work week at annual conference

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the ACT Legislative Assembly at the ACT Labor conference on Saturday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Members of the ACT Legislative Assembly at the ACT Labor conference on Saturday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Labor members have agreed to support moving towards a four-day working week with no loss of pay and to support a trial in the territory's public service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.