The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Labor to vote on support for four-day work week at July conference

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Labor members will vote on whether there should be a trial of a four-day work week in the territory's public service. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACT Labor members will vote on whether there should be a trial of a four-day work week in the territory's public service. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Labor members will vote on whether they support a trial of a four-day work week within the territory's public service at the party's upcoming conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.