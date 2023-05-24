ACT Labor members will vote on whether they support a trial of a four-day work week within the territory's public service at the party's upcoming conference.
If the motion passes, Labor would adopt a platform supporting a four-day work week of 32 hours with no loss of pay - this would be binding for all Labor members of the Legislative Assembly.
The motion, seen by The Canberra Times, has proposed Labor adds to its party platform that "[Labor aims to] move to a four-day work week, defined as a reduction in working hours with no loss of pay with a corollary extension to penalty rates and overtime".
The motion does not indicate which part of the public service would have the trial.
ACT Labor member Chris Warren, who is the party's co-convenor for a four-day work week, said this was the next step in reforms to the working week.
"What we're seeing is a real social movement forming around this," he said.
"Winning the weekend is a very proud part of the labour movement's history - it's totally unsurprising that trade unionists, political activists and Canberrans are extremely excited about the prospect of extending the weekend."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr is due to front the working week inquiry on Thursday. ACT Labor secretary Ash van Dijk will also appear in a separate hearing.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Labor does not have a formal policy position on a four-day work week. Its submission to the inquiry surveyed members who were most supportive of a model with less working days but with no loss to pay or conditions.
"Respondents identified that reduction in days in the working week would result in improved worker health and wellbeing, and provide more time for non-work related activities, such as caring responsibilities," the Labor submission said.
The party does support moves to have a 35-hour work week introduced as standard for all workers and it aims to promote employee-initiated flexible working arrangements.
While Labor does not have an official position, many unions have put forward submissions which are favourable of a shorter working week.
The Community and Public Sector Union has said a four-day working week should be a "future goal" but urged the government to address issues around insecure work and the different nature of work for frontline and office works.
The CPSU's submission said the ACT public service would be the only potential place where a trial of a shorter working week could occur.
But a teachers' union has also said fewer work hours in week would help retain staff and address issues of workloads and over working.
The Australian Education Union's submission said students could spend fewer hours in the classroom without a drop in the quality of learning.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation said in its submission to the inquiry shorter weeks would help attract and retain healthcare workers to the territory.
"It would also make clear that the government genuinely values the work undertaken by nurses and midwives," the federation's submission said.
The ACT government previously told the inquiry Canberra would become one of the most progressive cities in the world if it adopted a four-day working week in a "massive change", which could make it easier to attract quality staff.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.