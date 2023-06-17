The fight against the acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will again be brought to the Senate with Queensland Liberal National Party senator Matt Canavan to introduce a bill next week.
Senator Canavan has given notice he will introduce the Australian Capital Territory (Self-Government) Amendment Bill.
"I am going to keep fighting for justice for all that are impacted by ACT Labor's midnight raid on the Calvary Hospital," he posted on social media.
The bill's introduction will follow Senator Canavan's unsuccessful attempt this week to establish a Senate inquiry into the forced takeover. The vote for the inquiry lost by two votes: 26 ayes to 28 nays.
Labor, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, have backed the territory government's takeover whereas federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has strongly condemned the move.
Senator Canavan this week told The Canberra Times he had brought the motion to give ACT residents a voice.
"Given the ACT government rushed through their unprecedented midnight hospital takeover with zero consultation, ACT people deserve to have their voices heard through this inquiry," he said.
The inquiry was supported by ACT acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson, who has previously said the federal government should intervene in the takeover.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said it was "pretty poor form" for the Canberra Liberals to be getting the Senate to fight these battles. He said Senator Canavan was "about as remote from Canberra as you could possibly be, both in the city's politics and geographically".
"But seriously, Matt Canavan wanting to talk to Canberrans or tell Canberrans how this city should be governed? I don't think so," Mr Barr said.
The ACT government this week began an official transition period and are planning to take control of the hospital from July 3.
Calvary lost a legal challenge in the ACT Supreme Court to block what it described as a "hostile" takeover. The court also dismissed Calvary's application for an injunction to prevent the government exercising powers under the acquisition legislation.
Independent ACT senator David Pocock attempted to amend the Senate's motion to call on the ACT government to hold an inquiry instead. He said Canberrans had raised concerns about the acquisition of Calvary with him but territory rights needed to be respected. He wrote to Mr Barr and ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith on the matter.
"The territories are already disadvantaged when it comes to our democratic rights and representation compared to the states. I do not believe we should be ceding even more control to the Commonwealth," Senator Pocock said.
Mr Barr said he had spoken with Senator Pocock. The Chief Minister said he had spoken around the range of processes in relation to the transition and why the government had decided to undertake the acquisition. He said he had also given the ACT senator a copy of the speech he gave to the Legislative Assembly when the bill passed.
The bill was allowed to pass the territory's parliament without an inquiry. Mr Barr said there would be further opportunity for scrutiny of the bill in budget estimates, which will be held in July.
Lucy Bladen
