Senator Matt Canavan to introduce bill to 'keep fighting for justice' around Calvary takeover

By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 17 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:45pm
Senators David Pocock and Matt Canavan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The fight against the acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will again be brought to the Senate with Queensland Liberal National Party senator Matt Canavan to introduce a bill next week.

