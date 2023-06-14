The Coalition is urging the Senate crossbench to "give ACT residents a voice" as it seeks support for an Senate inquiry into the ACT government's forced takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
Last week, Calvary's Catholic operators failed in a legal bid to block the takeover and Calvary has since said it will comply with the acquisition.
The federal opposition has pitched itself firmly against the move, with leader Peter Dutton saying it is "unprecedented" and he is sympathetic to concerns from faith-based institutions.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, himself a Catholic, insists the takeover is about restructuring health care and it is not driven by religion.
Late on Wednesday, Queensland LNP Senator Matt Canavan lodged a notice of motion on behalf of the opposition to refer the compulsory acquisition to the Senate's Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee.
Labor and the Greens are not expected to support the inquiry, so the Coalition will have to convince the varied members of the crossbench, including ACT independent senator David Pocock, the two One Nation senators, the two Jacqui Lambie Network senators, UAP senator Ralph Babet and independent senator Lidia Thorpe.
READ MORE:
Senator Canavan is a former resident of Canberra before his move into politics.
"When I lived in Canberra 20 years ago we enjoyed some of the best health services in the nation. It is now sad to hear from friends that Canberra Health Services are not what they used to be," he told The Canberra Times.
"Given the ACT government rushed through their unprecedented midnight hospital takeover with zero consultation, ACT people deserve to have their voices heard through this inquiry.
"I hope the Senate agrees to give ACT residents a voice."
A spokesperson for Senator Pocock said he is yet to make a decision on whether to support a Senate inquiry into the Calvary takeover.
As outlined in the notice of motion, such a Senate inquiry would look at the impact on health services in the ACT and surrounds, the effects on other private health providers, the ACT government's consultation processes before making the decision, the legal and economic implications of the takeover, and any other related matters.
A vote on whether the inquiry will go ahead is expected on Thursday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.