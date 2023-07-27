The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Anthony Albanese forges ahead on Housing Australia Future Fund

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 27 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese is to announce his government will reintroduce his stalled signature $10 billion affordable housing policy, setting up a potential double dissolution election trigger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.