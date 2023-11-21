The Greens' Laura Nuttall will contest the countback for Brindabella, with party insiders confident she will take up the seat in the Legislative Assembly.
Ms Nuttall, 24, would be the second youngest woman to be elected to the Assembly (after Democrats MLA Roslyn Dundas who was 23) and the youngest Greens member elected to any Australian parliament.
Ms Nuttall served as a policy advisor for two years in the office of Johnathan Davis, 31, who resigned more than a week ago after the Greens launched an investigation into allegedly improper and potentially illegal sexual relationships with young people.
Mr Davis' resignation triggered a countback process, meaning the ballots that delivered Mr Davis his Brindabella seat at the 2020 Assembly election will be recounted and preferences distributed to the other candidates who ran in that election.
Candidates who unsuccessfully ran for Brindabella must indicate they wish to contest the vacancy by noon on Monday, November 27.
Ms Nuttall was born in Canberra and grew up in Tuggeranong and recently graduated from a double degree at the Australian National University in Asia Pacific studies and politics, philosophy and economics. Ms Nuttall, who joined the Greens in 2018, has worked for Libraries ACT.
"I'm nominating for the seat of Brindabella because I want to help the Greens fight for justice for the people and the environment," Ms Nuttall said in a statement published by the Greens.
"If elected, I'd be the first Gen Z representative in the ACT Legislative Assembly and if I can be the one to get my foot in the door, I intend to hold it open for more young people.
"We're going to bear the consequences of the decisions taken in here for the longest. We need a seat at the table."
Electoral Commissioner Damian Cantwell last week said the names of the candidates contesting the vacancy would be declared half an hour after the nominations close, and a computer counting program would then determine the elected candidate.
The official declaration is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 28 at 3.30pm.
Ms Nuttall is the favourite to win the countback process. Ms Nuttall received 1657 first preference votes, equivalent to 3 per cent.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said he and his colleagues would be thrilled if Ms Nuttall was elected to the Assembly.
"Laura is clearly driven by the intersecting problems around the environment, inequality and the intergenerational impact of those. Laura would bring an important perspective to the Greens party room as we work together to improve life for Canberrans," Mr Rattenbury said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Ms Nuttall said she would be proud to represent Tuggeranong and help the Greens' work ensuring the ACT was one of Australia's most environmentally and socially progressive places.
Ms Nuttall cited the environment as a significant priority, echoing comments she made before the 2020 election.
"Too often the old parties put the interests of corporations and their donors before the people they are supposed to represent. That's why we're one of the richest cities in the world and could house and support everyone, yet we have so many people living on the streets and struggling to meet their basic needs," she said in a candidate statement before the last election.
"We've seen what's possible during a crisis, and we need to use this moment to build a better normal. That means making sure that everyone has a place to call home, food on their table, and feels welcome in our community. I'm committed to supporting the one thing all politicians and political parties should focus on: people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.