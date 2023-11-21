The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Greens' Laura Nuttall to run for Johnathan Davis's seat in countback

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens' Laura Nuttall will contest the countback for Brindabella, with party insiders confident she will take up the seat in the Legislative Assembly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.