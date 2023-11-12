The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Exclusive

ACT Greens' Johnathan Davis resigns from Legislative Assembly

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 12 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Johnathan Davis, the ACT Greens member who has been accused of serious sexual misconduct, has resigned from the Legislative Assembly and quit his party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.