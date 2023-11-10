The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Johnathan Davis stood down 'indefinitely' by Greens

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 11 2023 - 7:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Johnathan Davis, whose actions have been referred to police. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Johnathan Davis, whose actions have been referred to police. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Police have not yet received a complaint from any alleged victim of Greens politician Johnathan Davis, who is accused of having sex with an underage boy and a teenager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.