Canberra's new ICU will be bigger, but not at first

The new intensive care department at Canberra Hospital will have room for more beds, but not all beds will be in action from its first day.
The unit will initially open with 36 beds in operation but there will be 48 beds altogether fitted out in the department. Space will allow for this to be expanded to 60 beds over the years.
It will also include four paediatric beds, specifically to treat ill children, and the ability to isolate a wing in case of an infectious disease outbreak.
The unit is included in the new critical services building at Canberra Hospital, which will open from August.
The finishing touches will be put on the unit over the coming months as the builders are preparing to handover the keys to Canberra Health Services.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the new intensive care unit was designed with clinicians and consumers with a focus on improving the patient experience.
"The new ICU is a modern and fit-for-purpose space that will enable these highly skilled teams to implement innovative models of care," she said.
"The thoughtful design of the ICU creates a more comfortable and inclusive environment for visitors and carers, including spaces where patients can spend quality time with loved ones safely and privately."
Ms Stephen-Smith said all the beds won't be operational straight away.
"One of the things we've learned from other jurisdictions and hospital moves they've made is actually doing a 'lift and shift' is the easiest way to ensure that staff are supported through a move from one facility to another," she said.
"Being able to move with the same size of service and the same number of staff into the same bed size as an initial move is actually making that move easier for staff.
"We will be continuing to staff for the same number of beds as in the current facility but what this space will give us is the opportunity to continue to increase that staff and capacity as demand grows into the future."
Other features of the new intensive care unit include a pod of 12 beds that can be isolated to prevent the spread of infectious disease, a gym for early rehabilitation and a clinical training space where teams can run simulations.
An outdoor courtyard space will also be able to be used by patients with sheltered medical bays allowing beds to be taken to the courtyard with powerpoints available to use for medical equipment.
The Canberra Hospital expansion was first promised by the government ahead of the 2016 election and Labor's 10-year health plan initially planned for it to be open in 2022.
