Tony E writes: If Sofronoff has a case to answer he should. Along with the complainant and now disgraced former DPP for blatant contempt of court. This should be the last trial by the media; it has no place in a fair justice system. The irony of a DPP who allegedly committed contempt of court along with other instances of appalling misconduct to a defendant calling out for natural justice and procedural fairness. Every defendant has a presumption of innocence and so should Shane Drumgold as he defends himself in court, hopefully the new DPP treats him as professionally as he should have treated the defendant in this case.