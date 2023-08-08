Andrew Barr's careful language masked a frustration bordering on fury at the media at his most fiery press conference appearance this year.
The recent leaking of the embargoed Sofronoff inquiry report has been met with a spate of commentary.
The ACT government's reaction to having it released before they got the chance to read it has sparked further outrage and questions among Canberrans.
Here is what you had to say about the current state of things, in an ever-developing story.
Neil W writes: Poor Andy, being held to account in his very own oblast. Diddums.
Raymond D writes: When is someone accountable in this government for anything? After the CIT and HR debacle, what do you have to do to get sacked? The buck stops with Andrew Barr!!!
Malcolm D writes: This report is so important and why the actions of Mr Drumgold have caused such consternation. If your DPP misleads both the Defence and the Court, a miscarriage of Justice is certain to follow. Mr Barr's outrage over the procedure is misguided. Criminal Justice systems are at a crossroad in Australia. Here is a chance for the ACT to act for the greater good, but I won't hold my breath.
J Abbott writes: Largely agree with you, but I think this inquiry will potentially benefit people coming forward in the future with sexual assault and other allegations. ACT citizens now know that the relationship between the AFP and DPP has been dysfunctional and there is now an opportunity to improve it, which can only be beneficial. I recommend people read the report.
Marcia C writes: Obviously, much of the conversation here has missed the point of Mr Barr's anger and apparent frustration - that is, the "leaks" to so-called "ethical journalists" of "strictly embargoed" information, not to be released until the Minister had been provided a copy. Reading about it "first" in The Canberra Times the morning after the (un)"ethical journalists" had apparently disclosed the information, I was shocked that even the Times - which was once one of, if not THE most trusted "newspaper/s" in Australia, had also reported on the story.
Yuri Shukost writes: Reply to Marcia C - So, The Canberra Times should have stuck its head in the sand and ignored the finding when every other media outlet was reporting on it? That's not in accordance with its motto of Serving the National City.
READ THE REPORT: ACT Board of Inquiry - Criminal Justice System final report
Kaja B writes: So everyone is having their say about the failed legal process, never mind what the legal matter before the courts was actually about ... It was about an alleged sexual assault. But we are talking about Canberrans here, who largely only care about their own self image.
Board of inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC, who leaked his own report to the media before handing it to the government, could face an Integrity Commission investigation, the Chief Minister has indicated.
S D writes: The ACT taxpayers paid for it and they want to know what they paid for. This secretive government forgets who they work for - residents of the ACT.
John M writes: This whole sorry saga continues to be bathed in the ineptitude, arrogance, spite and opportunism of some parts of the legal profession, the media and politicians seeking to score points. Lost once again is a real opportunity to lift the cover on institutions that need a radical overhaul. It is becoming hard to remember that the rights of two young people to a just review of their claims have been trampled into the dust. Of course the legal profession will prosper from the many defamation and compensatory claims now flying around. There must be many people terrified of entering the legal system after this debacle.
Voice of Reason writes: Very amusing - maybe we should have an inquiry about Sofronoff ... releasing an inquiry about Drumgold ... who inquired about Lehrmann. Sofronoff is no fool - he knew that it was highly likely that the ACT government would redact or suppress the inquiry to suit its needs and did the right thing. Why does the government need time to consider the report when it is going to be publicly available? Also quite rich when politicians whine about leaking.
Nigel B writes: Mr Barr has his nose out of joint because Mr Sofronoff dared to go over his head and release the report, as he should have done. Arrogance thy name is Labor.
Tony E writes: If Sofronoff has a case to answer he should. Along with the complainant and now disgraced former DPP for blatant contempt of court. This should be the last trial by the media; it has no place in a fair justice system. The irony of a DPP who allegedly committed contempt of court along with other instances of appalling misconduct to a defendant calling out for natural justice and procedural fairness. Every defendant has a presumption of innocence and so should Shane Drumgold as he defends himself in court, hopefully the new DPP treats him as professionally as he should have treated the defendant in this case.
