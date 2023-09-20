Police have published footage showing the arrest of a Melbourne man, accused of murdering Canberra grandmother Irma Palasics.
Her death is one of Canberra's most confounding murder cold cases.
Two men wearing balaclavas broke in to the McKellar home of Mrs Palasics, 72, and her husband Gregor, 73, on the night of November 6, 1999. They bound the elderly couple with cable ties and viciously bashed them as they ransacked the house for two hours, stealing large amounts of cash and jewellery.
The footage shows detectives and officers leading the 68-year-old man from his home in Rowville in Melbourne, on Wednesday, September 20.
The 68-year-old man with grey hair holds his head down as he is led, hands cuffed behind him, from his home and into the back of a police vehicle.
He was to be taken to court, where police were to seek his extradition to the ACT. If successful, he would be expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court in coming days.
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller from ACT Policing's Criminal Investigations said police were still seeking a second person in relation to Mrs Palasics' death.
"We are continuing to work to identify and charge the second offender. We urge this man to come forward as soon as possible," he said.
"I am confident it is only a matter of time before we have the second offender in custody, and are able to provide full closure for the family and the Canberra community.
"We are also renewing our calls for anyone with any information about this case to come forward. We hope that now a person is in custody, people may be more confident to provide police with their information. The $500,000 reward offer remains active and information received from today can still be considered for this reward."
Mrs Palasics' family also asked anyone who could help the investigation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
