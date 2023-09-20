The Canberra Times
Watch police arrest Melbourne man over murder of Irma Palasics

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:00pm
Police have published footage showing the arrest of a Melbourne man, accused of murdering Canberra grandmother Irma Palasics.

