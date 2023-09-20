Wayne Phillips will serve as acting commissioner of the ACT's Emergency Services Agency as the territory heads into the bushfire and storm season before a permanent appointment is made next year.
Mr Phillips will become acting commissioner from September 30, after returning from leave. He has served as an assistant commissioner since March 2022.
Ray Johnson, Justice and Community Safety Directorate acting deputy director-general, told staff Mr Phillips was committed to staff well-being, transparency, accountability and diversity.
Mr Phillips' commitment to operational readiness had contributed significantly to the effectiveness and responsiveness of the Emergency Services Agency, Mr Johnson wrote.
"I am confident that under Mr Phillips' leadership, and with the unwavering support of our senior executive leadership team, we are well-prepared to face the challenges of the upcoming bushfire and storm season, ensuring the safety of our community," Mr Johnson wrote in an email seen by The Canberra Times.
"This interim arrangement will remain in place while we start the process to recruit a permanent commissioner, which we anticipate completing in the first half of 2024."
Mr Johnson thanked Jason Jones, who has served as acting commissioner since former commissioner Georgeina Whelan resigned in July.
Ms Whelan's departure followed a damning review of executive management within the agency she led since May 2019.
Justice and Community Safety Directorate head Richard Glenn accepted all the recommendations of the management review, which was led by former Ambulance Victoria chief executive Tony Walker.
