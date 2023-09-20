The Canberra Times
Wayne Phillips appointed acting commissioner to lead Emergency Services Agency into fire, storm season

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 20 2023 - 11:38am
Wayne Phillips will serve as acting commissioner of the ACT's Emergency Services Agency as the territory heads into the bushfire and storm season before a permanent appointment is made next year.

