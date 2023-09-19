A student from Batemans Bay is one of the alleged victims in attack on the ANU campus.
Ilysha Perry remains seriously injured after the Monday afternoon events on the oval at the university, The Canberra Times understands.
She is a second-year student at the ANU who went there from Batemans Bay High School where she won prizes for geography.
In her spare time, her Facebook page says that she has worked at the Bookplate cafe at the National Library.
The Canberra Times understands that the other injured student is 20-year-old Isabelle Vasudeva.
The two were at the ANU near the Chifley Library when it is alleged that Alex Ophel attacked numerous people.
He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of possessing an object to be used to kill.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.