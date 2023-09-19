The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Everything we do now matters': Climate Council report calls for net zero emissions by 2035

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
September 20 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's climate is heading for catastrophe unless urgent action is taken to reach net-zero emissions by 2035, the latest report from the Climate Council warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.