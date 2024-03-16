Brumbies stars sent to hospital as side counts cost of drought-breaking win

The ACT Brumbies are counting the cost of a torrid victory over the Otago Highlanders, with a host of players in doubt for Friday night's clash with Moana Pasifika.
The dressing rooms in Dunedin resembled a casualty ward after the match as numerous players received treatment for injuries suffered in the tight 27-21 win.
Blake Schoupp left the field in wincing in pain with a shoulder injury in the first half and was placed in a sling. The Wallabies prop will be closely monitored over the coming days, however he is expected to miss next week's game.
Centre Len Ikitau hobbled off the pitch at the same time with a knee injury and is suspected to have suffered ligament damage. He will undergo further testing and likely have a scan once the team returns to Canberra. The early signs suggest he will miss a couple of matches.
Andy Muirhead suffered a broken nose in the first half. Brumbies medical staff spent much of the match fighting to stem heavy blood flow. While he played through the injury, the winger was eventually forced from the field.
Tom Hooper also collected a heavy knock to the eye socket, with swelling and bruising quickly emerging post-game.
Both Hooper and Muirhead were sent to the hospital for X-rays, with concerns over their ability to fly with possible facial fractures.
The Brumbies are scheduled to return home on Sunday with flights to Auckland and then Sydney before a bus trip back to Canberra. There are fears the duo may have to remain in Dunedin.
Finally, forwards James Slipper and Jahrome Brown suffered head cuts, however they are considered minor and were quickly patched up post-game.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham said medical staff will take stock over the coming days before he names a team for next week.
"We've got a few guys beaten up," Larkham said.
"We were scrambling a bit in the with Lenny and Blake in the first half and then Andy coming off and Declan [Meredith] playing on the wing. Everyone did a real good job coming off the bench.
"We've got to see how we recover in the next 24-48 hours. A six-day turnaround and the travel is not conducive to healing in time for the next game for any player. We'll make some assessments on Monday afternoon and go from there."
The injuries came in a drought-breaking victory, the Brumbies claiming their first win in Dunedin since 2013.
The visitors were forced to work for the result, overcoming a slow start and half-time deficit to secure the come-from-behind triumph.
Tom Wright kept his side in the game with a crucial first half try before Corey Toole and Lachlan Lonergan secured the win with second-half tries.
The ACT pack took it to the Highlanders and showed they will not be bullied by physical opponents after questions were raised following a heavy loss to the Waikato Chiefs in round two.
Larkham never doubted his side's character, but declared they sent a message to their Super Rugby rivals on Saturday afternoon.
"We've always said this team has good composure and leadership," he said.
"Even in the Chiefs game, one passage was uncharacteristic but outside of that we had good composure.
"It's not unusual for us to be in a tight game, it's been happening for a long time and we know how to handle it."
ACT BRUMBIES 27 (Tom Wright, Corey Toole, Lachlan Lonergan tries, Noah Lolesio 3 cons, 2 pens) bt OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 21 (Nikora Broughton, Billy Harmon tries; Sam Gilbert 1 con, 3 pens) at Dunedin.
