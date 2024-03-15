Why this Brumby is out to prove he's more than just a 'brick shithouse'

Blake Schoupp saunters around Brumbies HQ with swagger, a strut reflecting the self-belief of a man ready to make a statement on the field.
It's the perfect blend of confidence and arrogance, a refusal to back down in the face of high profile opponents that saw him quickly become a cult hero for Brumbies fans throughout a stunning rookie Super Rugby season in 2023 that saw Eddie Jones declare he's "built like a brick shithouse".
A Wallabies debut followed and Schoupp has hit the ground running in 2024. After three impressive performances off the bench, the prop will make his first start of the season in Saturday's clash with the Otago Highlanders.
Seven days after dismantling the Western Force front row late in last week's win, the 25-year-old will look to claim another scalp in Dunedin.
It's a chance for the Brumbies to send a statement against New Zealand opposition after they were physically dominated by the Chiefs in a disappointing 46-12 loss in round two and Schoupp is relishing the opportunity on enemy territory.
"It's a massive opportunity," Schoupp said. "At the Brumbies we're expected to go well against Australian teams. Playing New Zealand sides is that next step up, it's everything we've been working for and a bit more.
"There's a natural rivalry there, we want to get one up over them and it comes out in the game. If we can control the moments that come and maintain momentum, we'll be able to ice our opportunities."
In a wildly chaotic 2023, Schoupp's emergence was one of the few bright spots of a disastrous Wallabies campaign.
The prop's rise was rapid and unexpected, the former school teacher plucked from Sydney club rugby by former Brumbies scrum coach Dan Palmer to fill a short-term gap in Canberra.
A full contract followed soon after and he went on to become one of the competition's most promising and exciting forwards.
Schoupp's confidence in his own ability is perfectly paired with the humility to know he is still a youngster learning his craft.
Beneath the bravado and showmanship lies a desire to improve at set piece and in general play, and develop into a more rounded front rower.
Props reach their peak later in their careers and Schoupp has two of the best mentors in the game in ACT veterans James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.
"It's still exciting to reflect on last year but now it's about maintaining that and continuing to get better," he said.
"The Brumbies is the perfect environment to be in, I've got old heads like Slips mentoring me and other young props, we've got great coaching staff who excel in their field.
"It's the perfect place to step up, continue to develop, push for more minutes and when I'm given the opportunities, I'll take them with both hands."
Schoupp is one of a number of youngsters to have experienced a bittersweet Wallabies campaign last year.
The opportunity to make a Test debut and play at a World Cup was one he will savour for the rest of his life, but it was paired with a historic group exit and the eventual departure of coach Eddie Jones.
Schoupp had a brief chat with new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt during his recent visit to Canberra and he will see a familiar face in the form of new assistant Laurie Fisher if selected in the national squad.
The interaction added further fuel to the fire for a prop desperate to create new memories in the Test arena.
"When it comes to training, I use [last year] as motivation to remember why I'm doing what I'm doing," Schoupp said. "It's to create moments for my loved ones, to continue to develop and enjoy it."
