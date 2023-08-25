The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Blake Schoupp set for Wallabies debut in final World Cup tune up

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 25 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp is set for a Test debut in the Wallabies' World Cup warm up clash with France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.