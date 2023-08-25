ACT Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp is set for a Test debut in the Wallabies' World Cup warm up clash with France.
The two teams will face off at Stade de France in Paris, the same venue Australia hopes to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on October 29.
Eddie Jones has named a mix of youth and experience for Monday morning's clash, with the coach eager to continue developing combinations while handing a number of youngsters a taste of the Test arena.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While he has been in the squad for much of the international season, Schoupp has had to wait patiently for his opportunity. That will likely come this weekend after he was named on the bench.
Will Skelton will become the Wallabies' 87th Test captain and link up with Richie Arnold in the second row, with Tom Hooper and Rob Valetini selected at blindside flanker and No.8.
Along with Schoupp, they are the only three Brumbies in the team, the lowest representation for some time.
Halves Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon will have another chance to develop their combination, while Waratah Lalakai Foketi will receive valuable minutes at inside centre.
Jones has been pleased with the Wallabies' progress since arriving in France.
"We've had an impressive preparation for the rugby World Cup this week," he said. "Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.