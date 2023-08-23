Canberra Capitals star Gemma Potter is aiming for a round one return to the WNBL after a heartbreaking ACL injury suffered last season.
The ACL injury on her right leg was the second time she had suffered the setback in as many years, though it happened to her left leg the first time.
Now nine months after surgery, she's eyeing a comeback almost exactly 12 months since she was injured.
Potter has been back training, but she doesn't expect to be at her peak for a return until the Capitals' season-opener at home on November 5 against Adelaide.
"I'll ease into pre-season with the girls but towards the back end of the eight weeks I will be fully training and available to play," Potter told WNBL media.
"I'm just getting consistency with training and picking up the load. I'm able to do 1v1 and 3v3 in the half court.
"I've just seen the surgeon for my return to sport clearance that will let me then do the physical RTS (return to sport) test and that will give me the all clear to start 5v5."
Potter's update was welcome news in Capitals camp this week as the team also announced two of three development players for the season - Shakera Reilly and returning guard Abby Solway.
After the injury-riddled season the Capitals last had, the added depth will be valuable.
Reilly returns to Canberra for the first time since winning a championship in 2019/20 with the Capitals. She took a break from basketball as COVID-19 hit, and after three NBL1 seasons, she's now on the WNBL comeback trail.
"I would love a roster spot eventually, but now I'll just take this opportunity and see what comes of that," Reilly said.
Solway meanwhile is hopeful that the momentum of the Matildas' recent World Cup campaign carries over for the WNBL.
"It's really made Australia realise that women's sport is great, and there's opportunity for success if we put enough money, resources and attention into it," Solway said.
"The excitement for women's sport is just going to grow, so hopefully we can jump on the back of that and everyone can come out to our Caps games and support us as well."
