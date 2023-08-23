The Canberra Times
Gemma Potter eyes comeback for Canberra Capitals' WNBL season-opener

By Melanie Dinjaski
August 24 2023 - 5:00am
Canberra Capitals guard Gemma Potter. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra Capitals star Gemma Potter is aiming for a round one return to the WNBL after a heartbreaking ACL injury suffered last season.

