Brumbies declare best is still to come after denying late Harry Potter magic

ACT Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan has declared his team has plenty of improvement to come after holding off a fast-finishing Western Force to secure a tight victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Brumbies led by eight with six minutes to play before a late Harry Potter try cut the deficit to three.
The Force winger then broke free minutes later, racing 70 metres down the field before spilling the ball in a heavy collision.
From there, the ACT scrum stepped up to secure a match-sealing penalty.
Despite the 22-19 win, many of the problems that plagued the Brumbies in last week's 46-12 loss to the Waikato Chiefs emerged on Saturday and Lonergan conceded his side was still below their best.
"It's a positive step forward from last week," Lonergan said. "There's still plenty to work on but at least the things we're not looking at this week are around attitude. That was the most disappointing thing from last week.
"We showed up this afternoon and now we can review things knowing if we make small changes around tactical things that if we continue to bring that attitude, we'll continue to move forward."
While there are aspects of their game that require improvement, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was thrilled with the mental response from last week's loss.
ACT trailed 14-0 after a sluggish start before regrouping and overcoming head injury assessments to Sefo Kautai and Luke Reimer.
Despite the chaos off the field, the team rebounded midway through the first half with a Lonergan try before Noah Lolesio made it 14-8.
Given the way the first half played out, the Brumbies were thrilled to enter the sheds only trailing by six.
"They got us 14 points down and we kept our composure and it was good leadership through that first half," Larkham said.
"We scored a try, then took the points to be there at half-time and then started the second half quite well.
"There's a few disappointing things, the obvious one is the lineout has been letting us down for the first couple of rounds but we'll get on to that. The pleasing thing is there was good intent from the boys out there today."
The match turned immediately after the break when Darcy Swain came crashing to the ground in an ugly mid-air collision. Potter was sent to the sin bin while the ACT lock missed the remainder of the game after failing his HIA.
With a 12-day mandatory stand-down period, he is set to sit out next week's clash with the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin.
The Brumbies took control of the contest while the Force were down to 14 men, with debutant Lachlan Shaw and the replacement front row of Blake Schoupp, Billy Pollard and Rhys van Nek dominating the scrums.
Tries to Rob Valetini and Pollard put the side up 22-14, however the hosts were unable to make the most of opportunities to kick further clear.
Their failure to do so allowed the Force to strike late and led to the tense finish.
"When we were out by eight points, that was our opportunity," Larkham said. "We had a couple of opportunities off the lineout down their end and we didn't execute, so that was disappointing.
"The end of the game I thought was outstanding composure and leadership on the field. There was lots of pressure and we scrambled quite well. Then our scrum ... we started to get dominance in the scrum and ultimately what we saw at the end of the game, that won us the game."
