The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Never a dull moment': How chaotic upbringing, Penrith Panthers inspired ACT star

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
February 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Faitala Moleka laughs when asked about her upbringing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.