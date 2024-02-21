'Never a dull moment': How chaotic upbringing, Penrith Panthers inspired ACT star

Faitala Moleka laughs when asked about her upbringing.
Growing up in Penrith as one of eight children, the ACT Brumbies Super W star's childhood was predictably chaotic.
But how chaotic are we talking?
"During COVID we'd go out to play touch footy at the local park," Moleka said.
"We've got enough for two teams but we had some cops walk up to us thinking we were two families and my dad every time had to explain to them 'these are all my kids and we all live in one house'.
"It was pretty funny, there was never a dull moment in that house."
While the family was a mix of boys and girls, the games of football were not solely touch.
Moleka and her sisters gave as good as they got and quickly learnt their brothers were not going to hold back when full-on tackle matches broke out.
The 19-year-old looks back on her experiences fondly, aware her childhood laid the foundation for what promises to be a decorated rugby union career.
"I'm one of the middle children so I've always had to work for the things I need," she said. "Playing tackle footy and bull rush with my brothers, you can't be soft, you've got to learn to toughen up when you're growing up with brothers.
"If I didn't have that, if that wasn't the way I grew up, I don't think I would be as confident as I am on the field to tackle someone double my size."
Moleka enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, earning an ACT Brumbies Super W debut as an 18-year-old before leading the side to the semi-finals. A Wallaroos call up came on the back of her performances and she featured in six Tests.
The 19-year-old also led Australia to gold in rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Youth Games and she was recently named junior women's player of the year at the recent Rugby Australia awards.
Moleka's Wallaroos debut came against Fiji in Sydney on May 20, her friends and family in the stands to watch her start at fullback in the 22-5 victory.
"It was a cherry on top for me and my family," she said. "I'm a big family person and to see my family up in the crowd to watch me achieve the dream they helped me get to was heartwarming.
"They would do anything for me as a child, especially my parents. My mum and dad sacrificed their weekends. My mum would be exhausted but she'd still be willing to come straight from work and drive me and my sister to training an hour away."
Expectations are high for the Brumbies Super W team after coach Scott Fava led the side to the semi-finals in 2023.
The former Wallaby missed out on the Wallaroos coaching job in the off-season and has finished up as an assistant coach of the national team.
It was a disappointing turn of events that has left Fava determined to lead the Brumbies to Super W glory this year.
A host of stars have returned this season, Moleka headlining a group also featuring Wallaroos Siokapesi Palu, Tania Naden and Tabua Tuinakauvadra.
Moleka made the permanent move to the ACT in the off-season and has commenced a psychology degree at the University of Canberra.
The shift has her focused on building on a stunning year as she looks to handle the pressure of leading her team.
"I'm living with my auntie and uncle down here," she said. "The move was a lot easier knowing I had family down here.
"They're really supportive with my rugby and I recently got my [driver's] licence so now I don't have to rely on anyone to take me anywhere. The support I've been given down here is really comforting."
Fava has been careful to manage Moleka's workload through both her Brumbies and Wallaroos responsibilities. At just 19, she should have a bright future and coaches are conscious of not placing too much pressure on her shoulders.
The flyhalf, however, has maturity beyond her years and has thrived each time she's been called upon. She knows the expectation to perform will be high in 2024, but is also aware a Super W title is the primary focus.
Moleka may have moved to Canberra, but the Penrith Panthers will always hold a special place in her heart.
Having watched the team dominate the NRL with three-straight premierships, it's provided the inspiration to achieve similar success with the Brumbies.
"I'm focused on staying consistent with my performances, that's what I'm getting paid to do," Moleka said. "I'm looking to build individually with my skills and contributing to the team so we can be the best we can."
