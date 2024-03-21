'He'll break records': Five moments that prove rugby's fastest man is ready

Brumbies and Wallabies legend Joe Roff has declared Corey Toole's time to shine in a gold jersey has arrived.
The diminutive winger has made the transition from sevens to XVs look easy over the last two years, emerging as one of the most exciting players in Super Rugby.
Toole added another try in the Brumbies' drought-breaking victory over the Otago Highlanders on Saturday, his fifth in four games.
The tries have showcased the winger's various skills as he's chipped over the top of rival defenders, used his fast feet to dance past opponents and simply burned players on the outside. The common thread among all of the five-pointers has been his blistering pace.
Toole is one of the fastest men in Australian sport and quickly emerged as a potential Wallabies bolter last season. He gained selection for Australia A but fell short of World Cup selection.
The 24-year-old's absence at the tournament soon became clear, with speedy South African wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse emerging as two of the most important players in the Springboks' charge to the title.
Toole's doubters feel he will be exposed as a defensive liability in the Test arena due to his stature, however Roff said size is not everything.
"It's a misnomer that you have to be a big winger to play Test rugby and I'll argue that with anyone who cares to listen," Roff said. "Just look at the South African wingers, they're the world champions.
"There is a place for Corey Toole in Test rugby. I said last year in the lead up to the World Cup that if you have a finisher like him on the field, you create dangerous opportunities anywhere you go.
"I'd love to see him at the Olympics as well. He's exciting for the game, he's electric and he's going to break some try-scoring records."
It didn't take long to Toole to put his hand up for try of the season, the winger crossing just three minutes into his team's campaign.
Toole received the ball inside his own half, charged down the sideline, chipped over the top of Carter Gordon and won the race for the ball.
The moment showcased the speedster's versatility and set the stage for a stunning start to his second season.
Toole's impact on opposition defences quickly became clear 13 minutes later, when Noah Lolesio piloted a shortside raid.
The Rebels were evenly matched defensively, with two men marking Lolesio and Toole. The flyhalf played it perfectly, jumping to the outside of prop Sam Talakai before slicing through as Jack Maunder kept his width to mark Toole.
Once through the gap, Lolesio linked up with his winger and he charged down the sideline.
The opening round double put an end to any doubts Toole may struggle in his second year of Super Rugby.
It was the latest step on a journey from relative anonymity to international fame that commence with a breakout season on the world sevens circuit in 2022. The youngster was named Impact Player of the Year as Australia claimed a breakthrough world title.
The flyer is set to find himself at the centre of a Rugby Australia tug-of-war later this year, with sevens officials eager to select him for the Paris Olympic Games.
Toole hasn't shut the door on the offer but has declared his primary focus is to play for the Wallabies this year.
Toole was at it again in the Brumbies loss to the Chiefs, producing another chip and chase highlight reel try.
The margins were even tighter this time, the winger using his speed and footwork to weave his way through three Chiefs defenders to somehow pop out the other side with the ball in his hands.
The flummoxed Waikato players could do little more than look at each other and wonder how the lone Brumby beat them to the ball.
While the bounce of the ball provided plenty of luck, Toole is one of few players in the world capable of putting himself in the position to take advantage of it.
Toole's game features more than pure speed and his versatility was on display in the second half of the round two clash.
The winger received the ball in a tight window, 10m out from the try line. With a defender in front of him, Toole bought himself some space with some fast footwork before taking on Liam Coombes-Fabling and using his physicality to bump him off and fight his way over the line.
At first glance, it may seem the simplest of Toole's tries, but in many ways it was the toughest and only elite wingers are capable of finishing in that moment.
ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has designed an attack that ensures the winger has the chance to showcase his skills.
The team's desire to attack with width opens opportunities for Toole such as his crucial try in last week's victory over the Highlanders.
After the forwards pounded away with multiple phases in tight, the Brumbies spun the ball wide to capitalise on a retreating defensive line.
Andy Muirhead did plenty of work on Toole's inside, creating the sliver of space needed for the speedster to burn Otago fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens before he jinked his way past a cover defender to put his team in front.
It was another moment to add to the highlight reel and Larkham said officials should capitalise on the winger's entertaining style to attract new fans to the game.
"It's hard to beat speed," Larkham said. "He's got that ability to not only run fast but he's got a good step on him, he's got good vision and really good ball skills.
"He knows how to score tries, he's exceptionally quick, his work off the ball in defence is something not many people talk about but it's phenomenal, and spectators love him.
"He's going to draw a bigger crowd, he's going to get interest in the game and that's what we need at the moment. We need good news stories and people who are fighting to create a great atmosphere around rugby."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.