'You can't beat speed': Toole produces try of the season contender in ACT win

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has reiterated his belief flyer Corey Toole will play for the Wallabies after the speedster started the 2024 season with a bang.
The winger crossed for a double in Friday night's 30-3 victory over the Melbourne Rebels, producing an early contender for try of the season in the process.
An ACT counter attack saw Toole released down the sideline, chipping the ball over the final defender as he was bundled into touch. Remarkably, the flyer stayed on his feet and won the race for the ball to score just three minutes into the Brumbies' campaign.
The 23-year-old added a second midway through the first half, finishing off a brilliant piece of play by flyhalf Noah Lolesio.
Larkham was not surprised Toole hit the ground running and backed him to build on a remarkable rookie season in 2024.
"You can't beat speed," Larkham said. "It's as simple as that. He's quicker than everyone else.
"He's had a year in the game now, he played every game last year and before sevens he was playing XVs in Canberra in the John I Dent Cup. He knows his way around the park in the XV-a-side game. The thing with Tooley is you give him a little bit of space and he's gone.
"I said it last year, I think Tooley's world class in that position. He's lightning quick, he's so dangerous when he gets the ball and there should be opportunities for him at the next level in the future."
A Brumbies Academy product, Toole burst on to the scene with a series of stunning performances in the 2022 World Sevens tour, leading Australia to a historic series victory.
He returned to the XV-player game last season and quickly became a fan favourite with his flowing mullet and fast feet.
The mullet was shaved off in the off-season, but the speed remains and Toole looks set to build on a breakout Super Rugby campaign this year.
It's not just crowds who light up each time he touches the ball, with opposition defenders and ACT teammates on alert a game-breaking play.
"It's awesome," Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan said. "You can always anticipate something happening down that edge with Tooley. He doesn't need a lot of space to make something happen. It's exciting, we just try and run a support line if we can.
"We've got to manipulate the defenders so we can get him that tiny amount of space he needs."
ACT Brumbies speedster Corey Toole has produced an early candidate for try of the year in the ACT Brumbies' season-opening victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The winger crossed for a double, including a chip and chase try to lead his side to a 30-3 win in Melbourne.
The Rebels were full of spirit throughout the contest as they stepped out for their first competitive match after a torrid off-season.
The franchise is currently in voluntary administration and Rugby Australia has only guaranteed their future until the end of the 2024 campaign.
Given the situation, the Brumbies were prepared for an emotional contest and it did not disappoint.
The Rebels threw everything at their opponents, however they struggled to crack the ACT defensive wall.
The clash was scrappy at times, as expected in round one, with both teams making a number of errors.
Ultimately the Brumbies were far more polished and flyhalf Noah Lolesio won a personal one-on-one battle with Melbourne opposite Carter Gordon.
The 24-year-old laid on a try, took an intercept, defended well and directed his team around the park in an outstanding round-one showing.
Toole showed he hasn't lost any speed in the off-season, producing multiple pieces of attacking brilliance, starting with an outstanding highlight reel chip and chase try in the third minute.
The winger sped down the sideline before chipping over the top as he was forced over the sideline. Toole stayed on his feet, then won the race to the ball for the opening points of the clash in just the third minute.
The 23-year-old had his second 13 minutes later, Lolesio attacking down the short side to sneak past Rebels prop Sam Talakai before putting his winger away.
The two teams traded penalty goals as the first half progressed before a defining period in the game late in the stanza.
An ACT error handed the Rebels prime attacking territory with three minutes remaining and they twice turned down an easy three points in search of a try.
The Brumbies' defence was up to the task, however they lost Len Ikitau to the sin bin in the process. The Rebels chose to risk it all as the half-time siren blew, taken a scrum from the ensuing penalty.
Prop Matt Gibbon had dominated up front for the first 39 minutes, but this time, referee Angus Gardner rewarded the ACT pack with a penalty and they entered the sheds leading 17-3.
Just like the Rebels did when Filipo Daugunu was in the sin bin in the first half, the Brumbies lifted their intensity while down a man and managed to extend their margin to 17.
The pressure continued after Ikitau returned, with the injection of Melbourne's off-season recruit Taniela Tupou providing the hosts with additional punch through the middle.
The prop sent a scare through Rebels and Wallabies fans when he was writhing in pain with a wrist injury midway through the second half however he pushed through the pain and played on.
The Brumbies held firm defensively and only needed the slightest opening to kick further clear.
This time it was Charlie Cale producing a piece of individual brilliance, attacking down the blind side before kicking for the corner and winning a footrace against Rebels winger Lachlan Anderson to put his team up 25-3 midway through the period.
Melbourne continued to press hard in attack, but the Brumbies managed to lift in the big moments while the hosts struggled to execute with points on offer.
Even when Rob Leota crossed with 11 minutes to play, the TMO intervened to wipe the five points off the board, ruling Tom Hooper had been pulled back and denied a chance to make the tackle.
Cale then crossed for his second with two minutes remaining to secure a convincing win.
ACT BRUMBIES 30 (Corey Toole 2, Charlie Cale 2 tries; Noah Lolesio 2 conversions, 2 penalty goals) bt MELBOURNE REBELS 3 (Carter Gordon 1 penalty goal) at Melbourne.
