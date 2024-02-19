Brumbies-Rebels personal feud to help erase star's World Cup heartbreak

ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio will push contract speculation aside as he prepares to make an early season statement in the latest round of a personal battle with Melbourne Rebels rivalry Carter Gordon.
The ACT playmaker was previously considered the star of the future, however has fallen down the Wallabies pecking order over the past two seasons.
As Lolesio's star dimmed, Gordon emerged as the brightest young talent of the 2023 Super Rugby season with a series of attacking performances.
The form led to a Wallabies call-up, before the 23-year-old was dumped by former coach Eddie Jones during the World Cup.
The opposing playmakers combined to produce one of the games of the season in round 11 last year, with Lolesio calling out his rival after scoring in the first half.
Friday's Super Rugby opener between the Rebels and Brumbies will be the first time the duo have faced off since the clash, with many fans salivating at the prospect of a personal battle.
"It will be awesome," Lolesio said.
"He's a really good player, he had a good Super season last year and I'm sure he'll back it up again this season.
"It's not just Carter, it's the whole team. They've got some nice players with Taniela Tupou there now. We've got a tough first three rounds so we're going to have to be at our best because the Rebels will be ready."
The Brumbies will travel to Melbourne ready for a Rebels ambush as the hosts start what could be their final season in existence.
Ticket sales commenced on Monday after Rugby Australia negotiated a new agreement with the AAMI Park operators.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham is aware there will be plenty of interest around the Lolesio v Gordon battle, but said the current focus is on his team's preparation.
"Noah's on his own journey at the moment," he said.
"He's well connected with our team, he had a stint in France and came back a good player out the back of that. His focus will be on making sure he guides the team around the paddock and plays well."
Lolesio is familiar with navigating off-field distractions having played through contract speculation for much of the past two years.
After flirting with a lucrative offer from Japan in 2022, the flyhalf ultimately signed a new two-year contract through to the end of the 2024 season.
The deal, however, included a clause that would have allowed him to leave last year. Lolesio ultimately committed to the Brumbies and said the lure of a Wallabies recall played a key role in his decision to stay.
"It just didn't feel right," Lolesio said. "Not being [able to play for the Wallabies] was the biggest toll for me if I was to leave. In that moment of time it didn't feel right for me to go overseas, which is why I opted to stay for one more year.
"I want to give it my all this year and enjoy it because when I'm enjoying footy I'm playing my best footy. If the team vibes with me, we're playing an exciting brand of footy."
Lolesio was disappointed not to figure in Jones' plans for the Wallabies in 2023, but made the most of the omission by signing a short-term contract with French club Toulon.
The deal allowed him to receive a taste of European club rugby and he has expressed a desire to return to France at some point in the future.
While Gordon could become a free agent if the Rebels fold, the Brumbies have expressed their desire to retain their current star rather than chase the Melbourne flyhalf.
Lolesio is determined to ensure the contract talk does not become a distraction throughout the season.
"I'm in no rush," he said. "I have to play the season and that's all I'm focused on at the moment. When it comes up, I'll deal with it."
