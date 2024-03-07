Race to sign 'future Wallabies captain' heats up ahead of Brumbies-Force clash

Former ACT Brumbies and Wallabies star Ben Alexander has urged officials to do all they can to lock down emerging star Tom Hooper on a long-term contract.
The 23-year-old is one of a number of Brumbies players coming off contract at the end of the year, with the club desperate to re-sign their stars.
ACT announced extensions for Andy Muirhead and Luke Reimer on Thursday and officials have been working for months to progress talks with the likes of Noah Lolesio and Corey Toole.
The club has been hampered by upheaval within Rugby Australia, with new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt only commencing in his role last week.
The national contracting system has slowed discussions with the Brumbies stars, a group headlined by Hooper.
The versatile forward enjoyed a breakout year in 2023 and has attracted the attention of keen eyes around the globe.
Given his youth and potential, Alexander declared Hooper a talent Australian rugby can't afford to lose.
"I could not have been more impressed with how he's played the last couple of years," Alexander said.
"He's a future Wallabies captain and international superstar. He's just young so it's important to get him into a physical program to build his frame so he's more robust for Super Rugby and Test rugby.
"He has a very bright future. Australian rugby and the Brumbies need to do everything they possibly can to keep him."
While Hooper is a priority, the Brumbies are just as keen to convince Lolesio to remain in Australia ahead of a monumental three years for the sport.
The flyhalf has flirted with rich overseas contracts in each of the past two years and is yet to commit to a deal beyond 2024.
How he figures in Schmidt's plans will likely play a role in his decision.
It's a position former teammate Nic White knows well, having left the Brumbies for Montpellier in 2015 before returning to Australia for a glittering second act.
It's an opportunity, White warned, not every player receives.
"I went overseas early and it worked out for me," he said.
"It doesn't work out for everybody. A number of guys I know went overseas at a similar age and the opportunity to come home wasn't there. That can be hard.
"With the Lions and a home World Cup coming up, that has to play a huge part in the decision. It's a huge carrot to dangle. A lions series is a once-in-a-career opportunity and then a home World Cup is once in a lifetime.
"There is the allure of the overseas offers floated, it's great money, but the opportunities ahead in Australia are priceless."
White will play in Canberra for the first time this weekend since departing the ACT last season, having joined the Western Force.
He likely won't be the last Brumby to head west, with the Force launching an audacious bid to recruit lock Darcy Swain. The Brumbies are eager to retain the Wallaby, but privately concede he is likely to depart at the end of the year.
Swain will play his first game of the season on Saturday afternoon after overcoming a knee injury.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham was forced into a late reshuffle on Thursday morning, Cadeyrn Neville ruled out after falling victim to a sickening tackle from Chiefs prop Jared Proffit last weekend. The forward was handed a three-week ban for the tackle.
Neville suffered a deep laceration to his lip and will be replaced by Lachlan Shaw, who will make his Brumbies debut if called off the bench on Saturday.
"He's come a long way since he's been part of our program," Larkham said. "His understanding of the way we want to play and the physicality, the intensity he brings to training perfectly matches this team."
