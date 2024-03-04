Watch: Brumbies star cops sickening blow, lengthy ban looms for Chiefs prop

Waikato Chiefs prop Jared Proffit is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines for a sickening blow that left ACT Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville requiring stitches.
The forward has been cited by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee for the tackle that occurred in the dying minutes of his side's 46-12 drubbing of the Brumbies.
Proffit's head made direct contact with Neville's head with significant force, a textbook example of the type of tackles World Rugby officials are attempting to eradicate from the game. He was initially handed a yellow card before it was quickly upgraded to a red card by the TMO.
Based on previous incidents, it's likely Proffit will spend at least two weeks on the sidelines for the tackle, and potentially more given six weeks is the entry point for a mid-range offence, before guilty pleas and prior records are taken into account.
A suspension is little consolation for Neville who required stitches for a serious laceration to his lip. The veteran passed a head injury assessment on Sunday night, but must complete another test on Tuesday to be cleared of concussion.
The tackle wasn't the only incident that left the Brumbies frustrated after the game, with a late hit on Noah Lolesio and high tackle on Corey Toole going unpunished.
ACT officials also lamented inconsistency with a number of decisions, including a contentious time-wasting ruling against scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan. The Chiefs scored in the next attacking pattern.
A technical lineout infringement was also missed, allowing Damian McKenzie to score from the set-piece move.
The Brumbies were frustrated by the lack of involvement from the TMO, Brett Cronan failing to highlight the indiscretions.
Video referees have been instructed to abstain from interjecting in general play however they are expected to intervene for instances of clear foul play and to review tries.
Refereeing controversy has plagued the Brumbies' last two games against the Chiefs, with a number of contentious decisions contributing to last year's semi-final loss.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham would not be drawn on the controversial calls, instead turning his focus to his side's first home game of the season on Saturday afternoon.
"We're trying to play a different style of rugby in attack and defence," he said.
"Mistakes will happen along the way. Against a team like the Chiefs, mistakes will hurt you, against other teams you can get away with it.
"We've got to work on it and make sure by the end of the season we're a much better team. We're looking forward to the fact we have a home preparation this week and playing in front of a home crowd."
The Brumbies will complete a medical review on Tuesday, however the early signs suggest Tom Hooper has avoided a serious knee injury after an awkward collision. The emerging talent played through the injury and is likely to be fit for the clash with the Western Force.
Flanker Luke Reimer picked up a cork in the loss, while Rory Scott suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's Brumbies Runners clash.
The Brumbies have battled lean lock depth to start the season, with Darcy Swain battling a knee injury and Lachlan Shaw picking up a shoulder injury in the Western Force trial earlier last month.
Swain lined up for the Runners and will likely be available for Super Rugby selection this weekend. Shaw missed the match and is set to return when the reserve-grade side plays Western Force A in a curtain raiser at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Given the short turnaround, Larkham wants his matchday 23 available to train from Tuesday ahead of what will be an emotional clash with the Force.
The franchise will welcome Nic White back to Canberra for the first time since his off-season departure while honouring club legend Garry "Qunizo" Quinlivan following his death last October.
